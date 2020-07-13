Stocks to Watch: RIL, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Biocon, HDFC Bank, PVR

RIL: Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc., will invest ₹730 crore for a 0.15% stake in Jio Platforms Ltd, becoming the 12th entity to invest in the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL) in over three months. The deal values Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 trillion, RIL said in a statement.