Stocks to Watch: RIL, BoB, ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, Britannia, BHEL

L&T: The outcome of the US government’s trial of two former Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. executives in a bribery case in India could be a pivotal moment for L&T's CEO S.N. Subrahmanyan, who, in an undertaking to officials of the US Department of Justice (DoJ) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), denied any involvement of India’s largest construction company in the illicit payments. Subrahmanyan, who became CEO in July 2017, was “formally interviewed" in Singapore on 21 May 2018, by officials from the US Attorney’s Office and FBI, according to a court filing in New Jersey made earlier this month by the defence counsel of Gordon Coburn, the former chief operating officer of Cognizant.