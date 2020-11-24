Stocks to Watch: RIL, BPCL, Maruti, Infosys, IOC, Coal India

NEW DELHI: Here are the top 10 stocks that could be in news today:

Reliance Industries: Jio Payments Bank, promoted by Reliance Industries, has sought the Reserve Bank of India's approval to open current accounts of the parent and other operating companies within the group, the Economic Times reported.

BPCL: Apollo Global Management has submitted an expression of interest to buy the government's 53% stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp, the Economic Times reported. The Wall Street buyout group will compete with Anil Agarwal's Vedanta that has also evinced interest in the energy company.

Infosys: Shares of the IT major could be in focus again today amid reports that the company has emerged as the front runner for a multi-year, $1.3 billion deal from Daimler. The deal involves transferring of 500-600 Daimler employees to the information technology (IT) firm and is focused on infrastructure management services, networks, and data centres, The Times of India reported.

Maruti Suzuki: Has raised production estimate for the rest of the current fiscal, encouraged by strong sales during the just-concluded festive season and a long order backlog, people in the know of its plans said. Output in November and December was expected to be cut but it has now guided for a 2-11% higher production compared with what it had projected in August for the period.

Indian Oil Corp: India's largest state refiner has bought nearly 20 million barrels of spot crude from West Africa and the Middle East for delivery in early 2021, Reuters reported. The purchase is the largest by the refiner since the pandemic broke out in the country in second quarter.

Coal India: The state-owned miner said it has been served a one-day strike notice by four trade unions for 26 November. The company also plans to invest ₹5,650 crore in solar power projects.

Indiabulls Housing Fin, IIFL Finance: Asset quality at non-bank lenders IIFL Finance and Indiabulls Housing Finance is "vulnerable" due to the economic contraction, global ratings agency Moody's Investors Service said on Monday. It added that Muthoot Finance is better positioned because of its focus on gold loans business.

Biocon: Has said it has inked an agreement for the acquisition of 26% stake on a fully diluted basis in Hinduja Renewables Two for ₹5.91 crore.

Aavas Financiers: AU Small Finance Bank sold 35 lakh shares of Aavas Financiers worth ₹530 crore through an open market transaction. In a filing to the exchanges, the bank said it has offloaded 4.46% stake in Aavas Financiers, formerly known as AU Housing Finance Ltd.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Alena Private Limited has sold 14,74,453 equity shares in company at ₹292.67 per share on the NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via