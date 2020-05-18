Here is a list of stocks that may be in focus on Monday:

RIL: The company said New York-based private equity giant, General Atlantic, will invest ₹6,598.38 crore in its digital assets subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd. This is fourth such announcement by the oil-to-telecom conglomerate in recent weeks.

Aviation Firms: Investors may watch this space as the Centre, in its relief package announced on Saturday, proposed privatising six airports and freeing up more airspace, but failed to extend monetary support to the cash-strapped industry.

Cipla: The pharmaceutical giant posted a 33% year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to ₹246 crore as the firm’s operational performance was hit by the covid-19 disruption and high base for sales last year.

Maruti Suzuki: The country’s largest vehicle maker said it will resume manufacturing at its Gurugram plant on 18 May. It had restarted operations at the Manesar plant on 12 May.

ITC: The company said it has resumed operations at its factories and plants manufacturing non-essential items, with limited workforce. The cigarette-to-FMCG conglomerate’s hotels, however, continue to remain closed as per the government's directive.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major will today announce its earnings for the March quarter and fiscal 2020. Separately, pharmaceutical companies, AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, will also report their Q4 results today.

M&M Financial: The non-bank's profit fell to ₹234.8 crore in the March quarter from ₹686.4 crore in the year-ago period. However, revenue was at ₹3,101 cr during the reporting quarter, as against ₹2,880 cr in the same period last year.

Godrej Consumer Products: The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Godrej East Africa Holdings Ltd, has acquired the remaining 25% in Kenya-based Canon Chemicals Ltd. Godrej East Africa had bought 75% stake in Canon Chemicals in 2016.

Future Retail: Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the firm’s proposed long-term non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to BWR A, and placed it under credit watch with negative implications, from BWR A+ due to weakening profitability and liquidity.

Piramal Enterprises: The Ajay Piramal-led firm's board will today consider raising funds through the issue of NCDs worth ₹500 crore.

