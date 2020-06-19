Stocks to Watch: RIL, Cipla, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, PNB, Cadila Healthcare

Maruti Suzuki: Osamu Suzuki, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s Japanese parent, has urged parts suppliers to its Indian unit to boost output and build a sizeable inventory to meet demand from the carmaker even if a second wave of coronavirus infections sweeps through the country and disrupts production. This is the first time in more than a decade that the 90-year-old patriarch of Suzuki Motor Corp. has personally reached out to Maruti’s vendors.