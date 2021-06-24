NEW DELHI: Ashok Leyland, ONGC, among other companies are set to release their quarterly earninsg today. Here are top 10 stocks to look out for today.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: The healthcare chain on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹169.89 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2021. The company, which posted a consolidated net profit of ₹209.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, also announced a re-organisation with the formation Apollo HealthCo, with the aim of "creating India's largest omni-channel healthcare platform".

Cipla Ltd: Drug major Cipla has received final approval from the US health regulator for its inhalation product Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution. Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution is used to treat conditions like chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

Dabur India: Packaged consumer goods company Dabur India said it has commenced construction of its largest manufacturing facility in India in Madhya Pradesh, with an estimated investment of ₹550 crore. The new unit will manufacture a range of food products, Ayurvedic medicines and health supplements, the maker of Vatika hair oil, Real Juice, and Dabur Red toothpaste said.

DHFL: The committee of creditors (CoC) to Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL) has overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to increase recoveries for smaller investors, including fixed deposit and debenture holders. Lenders rejected the proposal with a majority of 89.19% at Tuesday’s vote, held after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) suggested a relook at the distribution of funds while approving DHFL’s insolvency resolution on 7 June.

FMCG stocks: FMCG companies are witnessing an increase in sales after Unlock 2.0 with easing of curbs on trading and movement by state governments and local authorities due to falling number of Covid cases. States began lifting restriction in the first week of June.

Infosys: The IT services giant’s ₹9,200 crore buyback plan is scheduled to commence from 25 June, wherein the IT major has proposed to buy back shares at a maximum price of ₹1,750 apiece. The Board approval for the buyback was granted on 14 April, and the shareholders' nod was received on 19 June, at the company's 40th annual general meeting, the IT major said in a regulatory filing.

Reliance Industries Ltd: The company will be holding its most-anticipated annual general meeting (AGM) on 24 June, where, as it goes, chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to announce major developments and deals by the oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate. Market experts expect updates around the company’s first 5G phone and next-generation wireless plans, JioMart’s grocery venture with Facebook’s WhatsApp, announcements on JioBook, a low-cost affordable laptop, and also its $15-billion deal with Saudi Aramco deal in its newly carved oil-to-chemical (O2C) unit.

Piramal Enterprises: The company’s board of directors will consider the issue of secured, rated, listed redeemable principal protected market linked non-convertible debentures up to ₹100 crore. The issue will have an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹900 crore. The total size of the issue would be upto ₹1,000 crore on a private placement basis, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Spandana Sphoorthy: CredAvenue has facilitated a ₹337.5 crore market linked debenture (MLD) issuance in the microfinance sector through its online bond platform “Plutus". The MLD issue from Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (SSFL) received participation from HNI investors, family offices and corporate treasuries, the company said in a release on Wednesday. SSFL MLDs have been assigned a rating of IND PP-MLD A/Stable by India Ratings.

United Breweries: The company witnessed a series of block deals on the exchanges on Wednesday, with around 39.64 million shares, comprising 15% stake in the company, changing hands, Bloomberg reported. Details of the sellers were not available. Heineken NV has announced that it has bought an additional 39.64 million shares in United Breweries Ltd. With this share purchase, Heineken's shareholding in UBL has increased to 61.50% from 46.50%.

