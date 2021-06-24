Stocks to Watch: RIL, DHFL, UBL, Infosys, Piramal Enterprises

Infosys: The IT services giant’s ₹9,200 crore buyback plan is scheduled to commence from 25 June, wherein the IT major has proposed to buy back shares at a maximum price of ₹1,750 apiece. The Board approval for the buyback was granted on 14 April, and the shareholders' nod was received on 19 June, at the company's 40th annual general meeting, the IT major said in a regulatory filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}