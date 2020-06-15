NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Reliance Industries: Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on Saturday announced two more stake sales, taking its total fund raising beyond the ₹1-trillion mark in less than 8 weeks. RIL will raise ₹4,546.80 crore from TPG against 0.93% stake sale and ₹1,894.50 crore against 0.39% to L Catterton, another private equity firm. The company has now raised ₹1,04,326.95 crore from 10 investors by selling 22.38% equity of the company.

Pharma companies: Gilead Sciences Inc on Friday announced that it has signed pacts with four more firms--Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Biocon arm Syngene International Ltd, Zydus Cadila Ltd and Egypt-based Eva Pharma Pvt Ltd—for the manufacturing and sale of its novel intravenous drug remdesivir for treatment of covid-19.

Eicher Motors: The company reported a 44.22% decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹304 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. Eicher Motors had posted a PAT of ₹545 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Eicher Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Motors: The company on Saturday said it is buying out its partner Jayem Automotives in their joint venture JT Special Vehicles Pvt Ltd that develops high performance vehicles. Tata Motors has inked a pact to acquire 50 % stake of Jayem Automotives in JT Special Vehicles Pvt Ltd (JTSV).

Jet Airways: The NCLT has allowed Jet Airways to sell its premises in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to settle ₹360 crore dues of mortgage lender HDFC, clear overseas debt and cover corporate insolvency resolution process costs.

Hindalco Industries: The company posted a 43.2% decline in consolidated profit to ₹668 crore for the last quarter of 2019-20 due to lower income. Hindalco had posted a consolidated profit of ₹1,178 crore in the year-ago period.

Vodafone Idea: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Sunday said it has received an interest payment of about ₹103 crore from Vodafone Idea Ltd, which will be distributed among investors in proportion to their holdings in the plans of the segregated portfolios.

IDFC First Bank: The lender on Friday said it has raised nearly ₹2,000 crore by issuing shares on preferential basis to its promoters and various other financial services players.

BHEL: State-run engineering firm BHEL reported a consolidated net loss of ₹1,532.18 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues and deferred tax. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹680.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019.

Grasim Industries: Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries reported 45.61% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹2,305.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,583.12 crore during the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Grasim Industries said in a regulatory filing.

