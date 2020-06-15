Reliance Industries: Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), on Saturday announced two more stake sales, taking its total fund raising beyond the ₹1-trillion mark in less than 8 weeks. RIL will raise ₹4,546.80 crore from TPG against 0.93% stake sale and ₹1,894.50 crore against 0.39% to L Catterton, another private equity firm. The company has now raised ₹1,04,326.95 crore from 10 investors by selling 22.38% equity of the company.