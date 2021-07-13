NEW DELHI: Here is the list of top 10 stocks that could be in focus on Tuesday:

Reliance Industries Ltd: Has invested ₹1,00,000 in cash in 10,000 equity shares of Rs10 each of 'Reliance New Energy Solar' (RNESL), a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary. RNESL is incorporated to undertake activities related to solar energy.

Future Retail: A Singapore arbitration tribunal on Monday began hearing Future Group’s plea to lift the stay on the deal to sell its retail assets to Reliance Retail and exclude its flagship listed company as a party to the dispute with Amazon.

PNB Housing Finance: Told the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday that the market regulator cannot compel it to follow the Articles of Association (AoA) and that it cannot override the Securities and Exchange Board of India's ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, which listed firms have to follow for issuing preferential allotments.

LIC Housing Finance: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,94,291 equity shares comprising 0.04% stake in LIC Housing Finance, reducing its stake to 3.01% from 3.05%.

Telecom stocks: Reliance Jio continued net added 4.8 million wireless users in April, while rival Bharti Airtel added 0.5 million. Vodafone Idea, however, lost 1.8 million users April, according to sector regulator's data.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has said that India's full rollout of the Sputnik V covid-19 vaccine will have to be put on hold until the Russian producer provides equal quantities of its two differing doses. It had received about 3 million first doses by 1 June and about 360,000 doses of the second earlier this month.

NBFCs: Restructured book of non-bank financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) is expected to double to 3.1-3.3% of their assets in March 2022 from 1.6% in March 2021, rating agency Icra said.

Sunteck Realty: The real estate company's pre-sales grew 74% year-on-year in Q1FY22 to ₹176 crore, and collections grew 165% YoY to ₹172 crore during the period.

FDC Ltd: The pharma company on Monday said it has launched oral suspension of Favipiravir to treat mild to moderate cases of covid-19. This prescription-only Favenza oral suspension is currently available at all retail medical outlets and hospital pharmacies across India, FDC said in a statement.

Realty stocks: Will be in focus after the BSE Realty index surged to a 10-year high on Monday amid optimism about the sector's prospects following a pick-up in construction activities as states ease lockdown curbs. Real estate stocks have been underperformers in recent years as the sector has been plagued by falling demand, unaffordability and high debt.

