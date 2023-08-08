Stocks to Watch: RIL, Godrej Consumer, Paytm, Tata Chemicals, HDFC Bank

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals on Monday said that its net profit declined 11.8 per cent at ₹523 crore in Q1FY24 compared to ₹593 crore in the same period of FY23. The revenue was up 5.6 per cent at ₹4,218 crore in Q1FY24 against ₹3,995 crore in Q1FY23, it said in a stock regulatory filing. The net income in Q4FY23 was ₹4,407 crore, which is high compared to the June quarter. Sharing other details, the firm said that it reported an EBITDA up 2.8 per cent at ₹1,043 crore in Q1FY24, compared to ₹1,015 crore in the same period of FY23.