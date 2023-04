New Delhi: Following are the stocks that could be in focus in Wednesday's trade:

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has secured an additional credit line of $2 billion from 18 banks after obtaining a $3 billion from 55 banks last week. The conglomerate has thus got a total loan of $5 billion, making it the largest fundraising through the syndicated loan route in India’s corporate history.

Grasim Industries: Aditya Birla Group’s flagship Grasim Industries Ltd has secured a ₹5,000 crore credit line from Axis Bank for capital expenditure requirements, and repay some of its existing loans. The company said it has entered three term loan agreements with the bank, totalling ₹5,000 crore, includinga term loan of ₹4,850 crore.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender reported net advances at ₹2.89 lakh crore for the quarter ended March FY23, up 21% YoY and 6% QoQ, while deposits grew by 12% year-on-year and 3% sequentially to ₹3.36 lakh crore. Retail deposits and deposits from small banking customers were at ₹1.43 trillion as of March 2023, up from ₹1.37 trillion as of December 2022.

Maruti Suzuki: India's largest carmaker, aims to sell nearly 500,000 vehicles in FY2023-24 to become the top-selling brand in the Indian sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment. The company plans to double its volumes from the previous year and gain market share in the SUV segment, which currently makes up 40% of passenger vehicle sales in India. Maruti Suzuki already has 194,000 pending orders for its SUV range, including the Brezza.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has approved the allotment of equity worth $5.1 million (about ₹42 crore) to holders of its foreign debt bonds issued in January 2020 at ₹521 a share. Airtel had issued $1 billion 1.5% foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in January 2020, due in 2025.

LIC: Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC), the country’s largest investor in public markets, has recorded a ₹65,500 crore gain in market value from its investments in the top 10 publicly traded companies in the year ended 31 March, outperforming the benchmark indices. As of 31 March, the top 10 listed companies made up almost 50% of LIC’s portfolio.

ONGC: State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is stepping up a $7 billion investment over the next three to four years to reverse years of decline in oil and gas production, company’s director for production Pankaj Kumar said.

TVS Motor: TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said its Singapore-based arm will acquire a 25% stake in Germany-based electric mobility products and components startup Killwatt GmbH. TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd, has agreed to acquire a 25% stake in Killwatt GmbH by way of newly issued shares of the latter, amounting to 8,500 common equity shares.

Vedanta: Hindustan Zinc is unlikely to pursue its $2.98 billion cash bid to acquire Vedanta's global zinc business, according to news reports. The government has warned of legal action if the company went ahead with the proposed deal. HZL was privatised over two decades ago but the government still holds a 29.54% stake in the miner. Vedanta holds 64.92% of HZL.

Jindal Steel: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) has said one of its promoter group entities, Siddeshwari Tradex Private Ltd, got a portion of JSPL shares released from STCI Finance Ltd and IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd. On Tuesday, 0.06% of the pledged shares with STCI and 0.11% of the shares pledged with IIFL Wealth were released.