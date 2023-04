Maruti Suzuki: India's largest carmaker, aims to sell nearly 500,000 vehicles in FY2023-24 to become the top-selling brand in the Indian sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment. The company plans to double its volumes from the previous year and gain market share in the SUV segment, which currently makes up 40% of passenger vehicle sales in India. Maruti Suzuki already has 194,000 pending orders for its SUV range, including the Brezza.