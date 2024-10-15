Stocks to Watch: RIL, HCL Tech, Easy Trip Planners, JSW Infra, HAL, and more

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL's consolidated profit for Q2 FY25 declined by 4.8 percent year-on-year to ₹16,563 crore, missing analyst estimates. This marks the third consecutive quarter of declining profits, driven by weakness in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment. However, the digital services and upstream businesses posted growth. Revenue slightly decreased to ₹2.31 trillion, while Jio Platforms saw an 18 percent revenue growth due to telecom tariff hikes. The retail business recorded a 5.2 percent increase in net profit, though revenue fell due to challenges in the fashion and lifestyle sectors.
HCL Tech: The company increased its FY25 revenue growth guidance to 3.5-5 percent, driven by strong performances in the telecommunications and media sectors. Q2 FY25 net profit rose 10.5 percent to ₹4,235 crore. HCLTech continues to invest in AI and digital capabilities, enhancing its future growth prospects.
Avenue Supermarts: The operator of D-Mart reported a 5.78 percent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹659.44 crore for Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 14.41 percent to ₹14,444.50 crore.
Easy Trip Planners: The board approved a bonus share issuance, offering one bonus share for each fully paid-up equity share. This move is aimed at rewarding shareholders and will increase the company’s share capital to ₹354.408 crore, funded from reserves.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: The company secured domestic orders worth ₹2,050 crore in Q2 FY25, including a major order of ₹823 crore in October. Its unexecuted order value reached a record ₹10,500 crore.
JSW Infrastructure: Received a Letter of Intent from Maharashtra Maritime Board for the development and operation of a multi-purpose port at Palghar on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis using a DBOOT model.
Can Fin Homes: The board will meet on October 22 to review Q2 FY25 results and discuss raising ₹4,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) via private placement.
Sula Vineyards: Reported its highest-ever Own Brands revenue in Q2 FY25, led by its Elite & Premium portfolio. However, growth was impacted by macroeconomic challenges and market-specific issues in Karnataka and Delhi. The company expects these issues to be temporary.
Indoco Remedies: The USFDA's inspection of its Goa facility resulted in an "Official Action Indicated" (OAI) status following a review in July 2024.
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): HAL was elevated to the status of a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), giving it greater operational and financial autonomy. It becomes the 14th company to achieve this status.
Upcoming Results: Several companies are set to release their Q2 FY25 earnings on October 15, including HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC Asset Management, PVR Inox, Bank of Maharashtra, and KEI Industries, among others.
