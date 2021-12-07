NEW DELHI: Here is the list of top stocks that could be in focus on Tuesday:

Reliance Industries: Has taken a $736 million equivalent green loan from five banks to fund its acquisition of Norwegian solar panel maker REC Solar Holdings, marking the first such financing for the retail-to-telecom conglomerate.

HCL Technologies: IT services firm HCL Technologies plans to create 12,000 new jobs in the US in the next five years. The company expects to recruit more than 2,000 graduates over the next 36 months as part of its US early career and training programme, Rise at HCL.

Tata Motors: The auto major has said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles by up to 2.5%, effective 1 January, to offset the increase in commodity and raw materials costs. The hike will be across segments of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV), intermediate and light commercial vehicles (I&LCV), small commercial vehicles (SCV) and buses, based on individual model and variant of the vehicle.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Private lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank has emerged as the most aggressive bidder to acquire Citi India's retail assets, with Axis Bank also in the fray. The two banks are conducting further due diligence, since all details of the book weren't revealed in the initial rounds. Kotak Mahindra's bid may have gone further than that of Axis Bank's.

India Oil: Rosneft has signed a deal to supply refiner Indian Oil Corp. with up to 2 million tonnes of crude next year. The deal was signed on Monday among a number of other agreements made during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to India. Rosneft will supply up to 2 million tonnes of Russian oil loading from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk.

Punjab National Bank: The public sector lender plans to raise up to ₹2,000 crore via additional tier I (AT1) bonds. This is likely to be followed by State Bank of India’s AT1 bonds worth ₹4,000 crore next week. Bond dealers said base size of the offering is for ₹500 crore with a green shoe option of ₹1,500 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation: The promoters of India’s largest airline, IndiGo, have called an extraordinary general meeting on 30 December to scrap a clause in the company’s articles of association which gives them the right of first refusal over acquisition of each other’s shares

Reliance Infrastructure: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has told the Delhi high court that it would deposit within 48 hours ₹1,000 crore in an escrow account towards an arbitral award of over ₹4,600 crore in favour of Delhi Airport Metro Express Private Limited (DAMEPL). DMRC also suggested taking over the Reliance Infrastructure subsidiary's debt to the extent of the award money.

Nalco: The disinvestment department is expected to soon seek the Union cabinet's clearance for the strategic sale of National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) and Hindustan Copper Ltd. Demand is likely to be keen given the rally in commodities and interest in metal producers.

Indo Count Industries: Has entered into an agreement with GHCL Ltd for acquisition of its home textile business at Vapi, Gujarat, and asset transfer agreement for acquisition of specified assets of the US subsidiary of GHCL. The cost of acquisition is ₹576 crore.

