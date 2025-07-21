Stocks to watch: RIL, HDFC Bank, Eternal, JSW Steel, Jio Financial among shares in focus today

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Eternal, IDBI Bank, UltraTech Cement, PNB Housing Finance Shares of Eternal, IDBI Bank, UltraTech Cement, PNB Housing Finance will remain in focus as companies will declare Q1 results today.

Reliance Industries Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) kicked off FY26 on a strong note, reporting a 76% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹26,994 crore.

ICICI Bank The bank posted a robust performance in the June quarter, with Net Interest Income increasing by 10.6% year-on-year to ₹21,635 crore, while net profit grew 15.4% YoY to ₹12,768 crore.

HDFC Bank India's largest private bank reported a robust performance for the June quarter, with its Net Interest Income increasing by 5.4% year-on-year to ₹31,438 crore.

Jio Financial Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL) and Allianz Group, via its fully owned subsidiary Allianz Europe B.V., have signed a binding agreement to establish a 50:50 domestic reinsurance joint venture aimed at catering to India’s fast-growing and evolving insurance market.

Yes Bank Yes Bank posted a 59% year-on-year increase in its standalone net profit for Q1FY26, rising to ₹801 crore from ₹502 crore in the same quarter last year.

JSW Steel The company's net profit jumped to ₹2,184 crore, marking a sharp rise from ₹845 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

RBL Bank The private sector lender reported a weak performance for the June quarter, with Net Interest Income falling 13% year-on-year to ₹1,480.6 crore and net profit dropping sharply by 46% to ₹200 crore.

JK Cement The company posted an impressive performance in Q1 FY26, with net profit surging 75.5% year-on-year to ₹324.3 crore and revenue rising 19.4% to ₹3,352.5 crore.

Warbug Pincus Warburg Pincus (through Currant Sea Investments B.V) has secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to proceed with its planned 9.99% stake investment in IDFC First Bank.

Punjab & Sind Bank Punjab and Sind Bank posted a 48% rise in net profit to ₹269 crore for the first quarter.

Dr Reddy's The USFDA has issued a Form 483 containing seven observations to Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories after conducting a GMP and Pre-Approval Inspection at its FTO 11 formulations plant in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh.

