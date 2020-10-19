Stocks to Watch: RIL, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti

NEW DELHI: Here is the list of top 10 stocks that may be in focus on Monday:

Reliance Industries Ltd: The conglomerate's telecom subsidiary Reliance Jio plans to launch a 5G smartphone for less than ₹5,000 and gradually reduce the price to ₹2,500-3,000 a unit when it scales up operation.IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has slapped a fine of ₹4.50 crore for violation of certain rules. Violations are related to provisions of directions issued by RBI on ‘Exposure Norms’, ‘Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances’, among others, the lender said in a notification.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India has announced special offers for government employees with benefits up to ₹11,000 over and above the ongoing festival consumer offers across its models, the Press Trust of India reported.

HDFC Bank: Reported an a 18.4% year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹7,513 crore for the September quarter due to rise in total income and lower tax outgo. Net interest income—difference between interest earned and interested expended—grew 16.7% to ₹15,776.4 crore.

Telcos: Reliance Jio gained 2.5 million active subscribers in July, reversing the decline seen in the previous month, while rivals Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost 0.4 million and 3.8 million active users respectively, as per latest reports based on Trai data.

Jet Airways: The Committee of Creditors of the grounded airline has approved the revival plan submitted by UK-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan to revive and operate the airline over a year after the carrier had to suspend operations due to acute fund crunch.

DHFL: Adani Group and Piramal Enterprises are among four entities that have placed bids for DHFL, the first financial services player undergoing insolvency process, Press Trust of India reported citing sources. US-based Oaktree and Hong Kong-based SC Lowy also submitted bids for DHFL on 17 October - the deadline for bid submission.

Avenue Supermarts: Has shut two outlets in the Mumbai region, one at Mira Road and the other at Kalyan, as it seeks to ramp up its e-commerce operations. The stores have been converted into online fulfillment centres, the company said which runs the DMart chain of stores said.

Mahindra Group: Brookfield, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Edelweiss Yield Plus Infrastructure Fund are among half a dozen investors in discussions to acquire nearly 600 megawatts (MW) of solar assets from Mahindra group’s renewable energy business, Mahindra Susten.

NBFCs: Signs of a recovery for India’s troubled shadow banks have taken a step backward as concerns reemerged about the true impact of the pandemic on the lenders. Average spreads on the lenders’ AAA rated five-year bonds rose for the first time in four months in September. Of three other gauges tracking shadow bank sector health compiled by Bloomberg, two including banking system liquidity and outstanding debt weakened, while share performance index stayed put.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via