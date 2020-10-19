Stocks to Watch: RIL, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti

Reliance Industries Ltd: The conglomerate's telecom subsidiary Reliance Jio plans to launch a 5G smartphone for less than ₹5,000 and gradually reduce the price to ₹2,500-3,000 a unit when it scales up operation.IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has slapped a fine of ₹4.50 crore for violation of certain rules. Violations are related to provisions of directions issued by RBI on ‘Exposure Norms’, ‘Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning pertaining to Advances’, among others, the lender said in a notification.