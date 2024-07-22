Stocks to watch: RIL, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, IRCTC, Yes Bank

Reliance Industries: The company’s Q1 consolidated profit was ₹17,448 crore, a decrease from ₹18,182 crore. Revenue grew by 11.5% to ₹2,57,823 crore from ₹2,31,132 crore. EBITDA rose by 2% to ₹42,748 crore from ₹41,906 crore. EBITDA margin was at 16.6%, down from 18.1%. Jio Platforms’ profit jumped by 11.7% to ₹5,698 crore from ₹5,101 crore. Jio Platforms’ revenue rose by 12.8% to ₹34,548 crore from ₹30,640 crore. Reliance Retail Ventures’ profit increased by 4.6% to ₹2,549 crore from ₹2,436 crore. Reliance Retail Ventures’ revenue climbed by 8.1% to ₹75,615 crore from ₹69,948 crore. Oil to chemicals revenue spiked by 18.1% to ₹1,57,133 crore from ₹133,031 crore. Oil & gas revenue surged by 33.4% to ₹6,179 crore from ₹4,632 crore.

HDFC Bank: The bank’s standalone profit fell by 2% to ₹16,174.8 crore in Q1FY25, from ₹16,511.85 crore. Revenue rose by 2.6% to ₹29,837.1 crore from ₹29,076.8 crore. Provisions fell sharply to ₹2,602 crore from ₹13,511.6 crore. Gross NPA ratio increased to 1.33% from 1.24%. Net NPA ratio rose to 0.39% from 0.33%.

Wipro: The company's IT services revenue declined by 0.8% to ₹21,896.3 crore in Q1FY25 from ₹22,079.6 crore. IT services EBIT fell by 0.4% to ₹3,605.7 crore from ₹3,619.5 crore. Margin rose by 10 bps to 16.5% from 16.4%. Dollar revenue was down by 1.2% to USD 2,625.9 million from USD 2,657.4 million. The company expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,600-2,652 million in Q2 Vs Q1.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank’s Q1 standalone YoY profit surged by 81% to ₹6,249.8 crore from ₹3,452.3 crore. Revenue rose by 9.8% to ₹6,842.4 crore from ₹6,233.7 crore. Provisions jumped to ₹578.5 crore from ₹364.3 crore. Gross NPA ratio remained flat at 1.39% (QoQ). Net NPA ratio rose to 0.35% from 0.34% (QoQ).

Vedanta: The company successfully closed its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue, raising ₹8,500 crore by selling 19.31 crore equity shares at ₹440 per share. The issue attracted participation from institutional investors including Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, SBI MF, Nippon MF, ICICI Mutual Funds, and Copthall Mauritius Investment.

Union Bank of India: The bank’s Q1 standalone profit increased by 13.7% YoY in Q1FY25 to ₹3,679 crore from ₹3,236 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income grew by 6.5% to ₹9,412 crore from ₹8,840 crore. Gross NPA ratio fell to 4.54% from 4.76% (QoQ). Net NPA ratio declined to 0.90% from 1.03% (QoQ).

IRCTC: The government announced the up-gradation of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from ‘Schedule B’ to ‘Schedule A’ category, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE).

JSW Steel: The company’s Q1 consolidated Q1FY25 profit plunged by 64.3% YoY to ₹867 crore from ₹2,428 crore. Revenue rose by 1.7% to ₹42,943 crore from ₹42,213 crore. EBITDA declined by 21.8% to ₹5,510 crore from ₹7,046 crore. Margin dipped by 390 bps to 12.8% from 16.7%.

RBL Bank: The bank’s standalone profit jumped by 29% YoY to ₹372 crore in Q1FY25 from ₹288 crore in the same quarter in the previous year. Net interest income increased by 20% to ₹1,700 crore from ₹1,422 crore. Net interest margin improved to 5.67% from 5.53%. Gross NPA ratio rose to 2.69% from 2.65% (QoQ). Net NPA ratio remained flat at 0.74% (QoQ).

JK Cement: The company’s consolidated Q1FY25 profit jumped by 66.9% YoY to ₹184.8 crore, from ₹110.7 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue rose by 1.6% to ₹2,807.6 crore from ₹2,762.6 crore.

Yes Bank: The bank’s Q1 standalone profit grew by 46.7% YoY to ₹502 crore in Q1FY25, from ₹343 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Net interest income increased by 12.2% to ₹2,244 crore from ₹2,000 crore. Gross NPA ratio remained flat at 1.7% (QoQ). Net NPA ratio dropped to 0.5% from 0.6% (QoQ).

JSW Energy: The company’s consolidated profit surged by 84% YoY to ₹534.2 crore in Q1FY25 from ₹290.4 crore int he same quarter the previous year. Revenue declined by 1.7% to ₹2,879.5 crore from ₹2,927.9 crore.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The company’s Q1 profit spiked by 48.7% YoY to ₹580.4 crore from ₹390.4 crore. Gross premium written grew by 19.8% to ₹7,931 crore from ₹6,622.1 crore. Combined ratio was at 102.3%, down from 103.8%.

Patanjali Foods: The company’s standalone profit zoomed by 199.6% YoY to ₹262.9 crore from ₹87.8 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue fell by 7.6% to ₹7,173 crore from ₹7,767.1 crore.

CreditAccess Grameen: The company’s standalone profit increased by 14.8% YoY to ₹397.7 crore from ₹346.3 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue rose by 28.7% to ₹926.8 crore from ₹720.3 crore.

Route Mobile: The company’s consolidated profit declined by 11.5% YoY to ₹81.2 crore from ₹91.7 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue rose by 14% to ₹1,103.4 crore from ₹967.3 crore.

RPG Life Sciences: The company’s Q1 profit grew by 21.1% YoY to ₹26.8 crore from ₹22.1 crore. Revenue increased by 11.9% to ₹165.4 crore from ₹147.8 crore.

Oberoi Realty: The company’s consolidated profit surged by 81.7% YoY to ₹584.5 crore from ₹321.6 crore. Revenue jumped by 54.4% to ₹1,405.2 crore from ₹910 crore.

Nippon Life AMC: The company’s consolidated profit zoomed by 41% YoY to ₹332.3 crore from ₹235.7 crore. Revenue increased by 42.6% to ₹505 crore from ₹354.2 crore.

Indian Hotels: The company’s Q1 consolidated profit rose by 10.2% YoY to ₹260.2 crore from ₹236 crore. Revenue increased by 5.7% to ₹1,550.2 crore from ₹1,466.4 crore.

Supreme Petrochem: The company’s Q1 profit zoomed by 76.1% YoY to ₹121.9 crore from ₹69.3 crore. Revenue jumped by 28.4% to ₹1,573.5 crore from ₹1,225.1 crore.

Tejas Networks: The company’s consolidated profit sank by 47.2% QoQ to ₹77.5 crore in Q1FY25 from ₹146.8 crore in the year ago period. Revenue grew by 17.8% to ₹1,562.8 crore from ₹1,326.9 crore.