Stocks to watch: RIL, HDFC Bank, Vedanta, IRCTC, Yes Bank

Pranay Prakash

  • Here are a few stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday, 22 July:

Onlookers watch share prices on a screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange, reflected in a car window, in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 7, 2008. Indian shares tumbled further in noon trading Friday, tracking global markets, with the benchmark index dropping more than 4 percent and slipping below the 16,000 mark. (Photo: AP)

Reliance Industries: The company’s Q1 consolidated profit was 17,448 crore, a decrease from 18,182 crore. Revenue grew by 11.5% to 2,57,823 crore from 2,31,132 crore. EBITDA rose by 2% to 42,748 crore from 41,906 crore. EBITDA margin was at 16.6%, down from 18.1%. Jio Platforms’ profit jumped by 11.7% to 5,698 crore from 5,101 crore. Jio Platforms’ revenue rose by 12.8% to 34,548 crore from 30,640 crore. Reliance Retail Ventures’ profit increased by 4.6% to 2,549 crore from 2,436 crore. Reliance Retail Ventures’ revenue climbed by 8.1% to 75,615 crore from 69,948 crore. Oil to chemicals revenue spiked by 18.1% to 1,57,133 crore from 133,031 crore. Oil & gas revenue surged by 33.4% to 6,179 crore from 4,632 crore.

HDFC Bank: The bank’s standalone profit fell by 2% to 16,174.8 crore in Q1FY25, from 16,511.85 crore. Revenue rose by 2.6% to 29,837.1 crore from 29,076.8 crore. Provisions fell sharply to 2,602 crore from 13,511.6 crore. Gross NPA ratio increased to 1.33% from 1.24%. Net NPA ratio rose to 0.39% from 0.33%.

Wipro: The company's IT services revenue declined by 0.8% to 21,896.3 crore in Q1FY25 from 22,079.6 crore. IT services EBIT fell by 0.4% to 3,605.7 crore from 3,619.5 crore. Margin rose by 10 bps to 16.5% from 16.4%. Dollar revenue was down by 1.2% to USD 2,625.9 million from USD 2,657.4 million. The company expects revenue from IT services business to be in the range of $2,600-2,652 million in Q2 Vs Q1.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The bank’s Q1 standalone YoY profit surged by 81% to 6,249.8 crore from 3,452.3 crore. Revenue rose by 9.8% to 6,842.4 crore from 6,233.7 crore. Provisions jumped to 578.5 crore from 364.3 crore. Gross NPA ratio remained flat at 1.39% (QoQ). Net NPA ratio rose to 0.35% from 0.34% (QoQ).

Vedanta: The company successfully closed its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) issue, raising 8,500 crore by selling 19.31 crore equity shares at 440 per share. The issue attracted participation from institutional investors including Morgan Stanley, Societe Generale, SBI MF, Nippon MF, ICICI Mutual Funds, and Copthall Mauritius Investment.

Union Bank of India: The bank’s Q1 standalone profit increased by 13.7% YoY in Q1FY25 to 3,679 crore from 3,236 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income grew by 6.5% to 9,412 crore from 8,840 crore. Gross NPA ratio fell to 4.54% from 4.76% (QoQ). Net NPA ratio declined to 0.90% from 1.03% (QoQ).

IRCTC: The government announced the up-gradation of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) from ‘Schedule B’ to ‘Schedule A’ category, Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE).

JSW Steel: The company’s Q1 consolidated Q1FY25 profit plunged by 64.3% YoY to 867 crore from 2,428 crore. Revenue rose by 1.7% to 42,943 crore from 42,213 crore. EBITDA declined by 21.8% to 5,510 crore from 7,046 crore. Margin dipped by 390 bps to 12.8% from 16.7%.

RBL Bank: The bank’s standalone profit jumped by 29% YoY to 372 crore in Q1FY25 from 288 crore in the same quarter in the previous year. Net interest income increased by 20% to 1,700 crore from 1,422 crore. Net interest margin improved to 5.67% from 5.53%. Gross NPA ratio rose to 2.69% from 2.65% (QoQ). Net NPA ratio remained flat at 0.74% (QoQ).

JK Cement: The company’s consolidated Q1FY25 profit jumped by 66.9% YoY to 184.8 crore, from 110.7 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue rose by 1.6% to 2,807.6 crore from 2,762.6 crore.

Yes Bank: The bank’s Q1 standalone profit grew by 46.7% YoY to 502 crore in Q1FY25, from 343 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Net interest income increased by 12.2% to 2,244 crore from 2,000 crore. Gross NPA ratio remained flat at 1.7% (QoQ). Net NPA ratio dropped to 0.5% from 0.6% (QoQ).

JSW Energy: The company’s consolidated profit surged by 84% YoY to 534.2 crore in Q1FY25 from 290.4 crore int he same quarter the previous year. Revenue declined by 1.7% to 2,879.5 crore from 2,927.9 crore.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: The company’s Q1 profit spiked by 48.7% YoY to 580.4 crore from 390.4 crore. Gross premium written grew by 19.8% to 7,931 crore from 6,622.1 crore. Combined ratio was at 102.3%, down from 103.8%.

Patanjali Foods: The company’s standalone profit zoomed by 199.6% YoY to 262.9 crore from 87.8 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue fell by 7.6% to 7,173 crore from 7,767.1 crore.

CreditAccess Grameen: The company’s standalone profit increased by 14.8% YoY to 397.7 crore from 346.3 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue rose by 28.7% to 926.8 crore from 720.3 crore.

Route Mobile: The company’s consolidated profit declined by 11.5% YoY to 81.2 crore from 91.7 crore in the same quarter the previous year. Revenue rose by 14% to 1,103.4 crore from 967.3 crore.

RPG Life Sciences: The company’s Q1 profit grew by 21.1% YoY to 26.8 crore from 22.1 crore. Revenue increased by 11.9% to 165.4 crore from 147.8 crore.

Oberoi Realty: The company’s consolidated profit surged by 81.7% YoY to 584.5 crore from 321.6 crore. Revenue jumped by 54.4% to 1,405.2 crore from 910 crore.

Nippon Life AMC: The company’s consolidated profit zoomed by 41% YoY to 332.3 crore from 235.7 crore. Revenue increased by 42.6% to 505 crore from 354.2 crore.

Indian Hotels: The company’s Q1 consolidated profit rose by 10.2% YoY to 260.2 crore from 236 crore. Revenue increased by 5.7% to 1,550.2 crore from 1,466.4 crore.

Supreme Petrochem: The company’s Q1 profit zoomed by 76.1% YoY to 121.9 crore from 69.3 crore. Revenue jumped by 28.4% to 1,573.5 crore from 1,225.1 crore.

Tejas Networks: The company’s consolidated profit sank by 47.2% QoQ to 77.5 crore in Q1FY25 from 146.8 crore in the year ago period. Revenue grew by 17.8% to 1,562.8 crore from 1,326.9 crore.

EMS: The company has received a Letter of Acceptance from the Uttarakhand Urban Sector Development Agency for the development of water supply and sewerage system in Vikas Nagar, Dehradun. The order value is 535.19 crore, with EMS holding a 95% share along with another joint venture partner for an 18-year operation and maintenance (O&M) period.

Pranay Prakash

My experience as a Finance Journalist has involved working as a Web Producer and Sub Editor at a wire agency and business magazine, respectively, where I have curated various domain specific news pages, and later edited long-form, in-depth pieces on everything from India's corporates to the state of the economy, and various sectors. At Mint, I am involved in the editing of market copies and the curation of the live markets blog. Apart from the financial markets, my interest encompass topics related to the economy, the political economy of a growing economy, the space of policy design, and how it affects the wider economy and the decisions of corporates and consumers alike.
