Stocks to Watch: RIL, HDFC Life, HUL, Vodafone Idea

Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that are likely to be in focus on Friday:

HUL: Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a standalone net profit of ₹2,243 crore for the December quarter, an increase of 17% from ₹1,921 crore reported in the same quarter last year. HUL, India's largest consumer goods maker, has gained market share in both urban and rural areas as the country emerged from coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Future Retail: India's Future Group plans to challenge its own lenders in the Supreme Court to avoid being named a defaulter for missing payments, citing its ongoing dispute with partner Amazon.com Inc, three sources told Reuters on Thursday. Future, the country's second-largest retailer, has since 2020 failed to complete its $3.4 billion retail asset sale to a rival due to successful legal challenges by Amazon, which argues the Indian group violated certain non-compete contractual terms the two sides had. Future denies any wrongdoing.

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 20 January. The lender offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, ICCI Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.5% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 14 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 45 days, 3.5% for FDs between 91 days and less than 120 days.

Vedanta: The mining firm plans to create a $10 billion fund to bid for assets including the Indian government's stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), its chairman told Reuters on Thursday. The Indian government is seeking to privatise state-run refiner BPCL https://www.reuters.com/article/india-bpcl-privatisation-idINKBN27Y165 by selling its near 53% stake in the firm, worth just over $6 billion, to private entities.

Container Corporation of India: State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Thursday reported a 24.46 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹276.35 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company had clocked a net profit of ₹225.66 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

HCL Tech: IT Company HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL) has expanded its strategic transformation partnership with ams OSRAM to digitize one of the optical solutions leader’s key business processes and drive enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management systems standardization across the organization.

VST Industries: Reported a higher profit at ₹82.72 crore in the third quarter against ₹73.71 crore a year ago, revenue rose to ₹431.48 crore from ₹380.4 crore YoY.

Havells India: Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Thursday reported a decline of 12.7 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹305.82 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹350.14 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing.

Vimta Labs: Reported higher consolidated profit at ₹11.68 crore in the third quarter against ₹8.07 crore a year ago, revenue rose to ₹67.34 crore from ₹58.67 crore YoY.

Cyient: IT company Cyient on Thursday posted 38 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at ₹131.7 crore for December 2021 quarter on the back of strong performance across key accounts. The company had logged a net profit of ₹95.4 crore in the year-ago period, Cyient said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations increased 13.3 per cent to ₹1,183.4 crore during the quarter under review as compared to ₹1,044.3 crore in the same period last fiscal year, it added.

