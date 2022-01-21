Stocks to Watch: RIL, HDFC Life, HUL, Vodafone Idea

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 20 January. The lender offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, ICCI Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.5% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 14 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 45 days, 3.5% for FDs between 91 days and less than 120 days.