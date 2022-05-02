Stocks to Watch: RIL, HDFC, Maruti, Wipro, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Adani group

HDFC: The mortgage lender on Sunday raised its benchmark retail prime lending rate (RPLR) by 5 basis points (bps), leading to an identical hike in home loan rates for existing customers. However, there will be no change in interest rates for new customers as they will get an additional discount of 5 bps on the benchmark, negating the hike in RPLR. HDFC will also announce its March quarter earnings today.

