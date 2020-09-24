Stocks to Watch: RIL, HDFC, Sun Pharma, TCS, Zydus Wellness, Ircon International

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Thursday:

RIL: Oil to retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is said to be in the race to acquire Debenhams, a British multinational retailer operating department stores in the United Kingdom with franchise stores in other countries, Sky News reported.

HDFC: Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Wednesday said it will raise up to ₹5,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. The issue size for the secured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) will be ₹2,500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹2,500 crore, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is voluntarily recalling one lot of RIOMET ER™, due to the level of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which has been found to be above the allowable acceptable daily intake limit established by the US FDA. NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer) based on results from laboratory tests.

Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors DVR: Tata Sons Pvt Ltd on Wednesday bought shares of Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors DVR through open market transactions. According to bulk deal data on NSE, Tata Sons purchased shares of Tata Chemicals for ₹63.56 crore and Tata Motors DVR shares for ₹22.51 crore.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Yale University have jointly announced the launch of a new private off-grid networking platform using blockchain, that could help ensure privacy and trust in peer-to-peer digital networks.

Zydus Wellness: The board of directors of the company have approved a QIP issue to raise funds. While the board is scheduled to meet on 28th September to decide on the issue price, it has fixed the floor price at ₹1,775.85 per equity share.

Ircon International: The engineering and construction firm has won contracts worth over ₹400 crore from Ministry of Railways. "Ircon International Limited has secured works of total 9 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) valuing more than ₹400 crore from Ministry of Railways, Government of India," the company said in a filing to BSE.

Jindal Steel: ICRA has reaffirmed ratings on Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's (JSPL's) bank facilities and non-convertible debentures due to its healthy standalone operating performance in FY21 despite subdued demand trends and challenging market conditions.

IIFL Securities: The company has agreed to buy 6.25% additional stake in Trendlyne, it said in a regulatory filing. Post-acquisition, IIFL Securities Limited shall hold 20.55% of the share capital of Trendlyne on fully diluted basis, it added.

Coal India: The state-run firm has finalised contracts for heavy earth moving equipment worth over ₹5,900 crore to ramp up production, its Chairman Pramod Agrawal said on Wednesday. The miner is also planning a capex of ₹10,000 crore during the current fiscal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated