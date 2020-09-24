Stocks to Watch: RIL, HDFC, Sun Pharma, TCS, Zydus Wellness, Ircon International

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is voluntarily recalling one lot of RIOMET ER™, due to the level of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), which has been found to be above the allowable acceptable daily intake limit established by the US FDA. NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen (a substance that could cause cancer) based on results from laboratory tests.