Stocks to Watch: RIL, Hero Moto, Adani Group, Wipro, HFCL, L&T4 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 07:20 AM IST
Markets will open on Friday after a one-day holiday. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged on Wednesday as easing worries about the global banking crisis brought back risk-taking and led to a broad-based gain among all sectors, while a rebound in the Adani Group stocks helped sentiment.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×