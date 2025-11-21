Stocks to watch: RIL, Hyundai Motor, TCS, JSW Energy, Adani Ports, among top shares in focus today

Stocks to watch: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open lower on Friday, tracking weakness in global markets.

Asian markets were in the red, and US equities also slipped overnight, dragged down by a sell-off in technology stocks.

On Thursday, however, the Indian market closed on a strong note, with both benchmark indices hitting their 52-week highs during the session.

The Sensex jumped 446.21 points, or 0.52%, to end at 85,632.68, while the Nifty 50 advanced 139.50 points, or 0.54%, to close at 26,192.15.

"Nifty index staged a decisive move by surpassing its key hurdles with a robust bullish gap after four consecutive weeks, signalling a powerful breakout accompanied by sustained buying enthusiasm. The index continues to form higher lows, reaffirming a favourable and technically sound structure. Importantly, the earlier psychological resistance of 26,000 has now transitioned into a strong demand pocket, further strengthening the overall trend.

On Thursday, the index gained 139.50 points to close at 26,192.15, marking a solid breakout and highlighting firm control by the bulls. With the index edging close to its all-time high, the improving price structure suggests that market momentum firmly remains in favour of buyers," said Dhupesh Dhameja, Derivatives Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.

Stocks to Watch Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has announced that it has stopped importing Russian crude oil into its Special Economic Zone (SEZ) refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with effect from November 20. RIL said it has fully stopped importing Russian crude oil into its SEZ refinery, completing a shift to non-Russian feedstock ahead of upcoming product-import restrictions. The transition took effect on November 20, ensuring all exports from December 1 will be based solely on non-Russian crude.

Hyundai Motor India: The company has informed the exchanges that it has invested an additional ₹21.46 crore as the second tranche and has been allotted 25,58,405 equity shares in FPEL TN Wind Farm Private Limited by way of private placement on November 20, 2025. Post infusion of the second tranche, the company holds 26.49 per cent stake in FPEL TN Wind Farm Private Limited, and the aggregate value of investment stands at ₹38,05,07,367.10, according to its exchange filing.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): The company has entered into a Securities Subscription Agreement and Shareholders’ Agreement (“Transaction Documents”) with TPG Terabyte Bidco Pte. Ltd. (“TPG Terabyte”) and HyperVault AI Data Center Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company (“HyperVault”), for an investment in HyperVault (“Proposed Transaction”).

JSW Energy: The company has announced that it has become the holding company of KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited (KMPCL) and holds significant indirect ownership in Raigarh Champa Rail Infrastructure Private Limited (RCRIPL). “We wish to inform that the resolution plan submitted by the company for RCRIPL under the corporate insolvency resolution process has been approved by the Committee of Creditors, and the company has received a Letter of Intent from the Resolution Professional on November 19, 2025. The closure of the transaction shall be subject to approval from the National Company Law Tribunal,” JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: CRISIL Ratings Limited has reaffirmed Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s ratings, maintaining CRISIL AAA/Stable for its bank facilities and non-convertible debentures. The company’s commercial paper rating has also been reaffirmed at CRISIL A1+.

Nestlé India: The company's board has approved the appointment of Mandeep Chhatwal as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Director) of the company with effect from January 1, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

360 ONE WAM: The board of directors of 360 ONE Asset Management Limited (“AMC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has approved the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary (“New Subsidiary”) to carry out fund management business in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (“GIFT City”). Upon incorporation, the new entity will be a step-down wholly owned subsidiary, the company said in an exchange filing.

Alkem Laboratories: The pharmaceutical company has announced the launch of DSS, the original De Simone formulation probiotic blend in India, for restoring gut microbiota balance and managing various gut-related health conditions.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The company said it has signed a 36-month agreement with BIBA Fashion Limited to provide its enterprise platform, Zaggle Zoyer. The partnership expands Zaggle’s presence in the retail and fashion sector, though the contract value was not disclosed.