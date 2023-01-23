Stocks to Watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, LTMindtree

Adani Enterprises: Billionaire Gautam Adani's group plans to spin off businesses like hydrogen, airports and data centre between 2025 and 2028 after they achieve a certain investment profile, its chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh said. Adani Enterprises Ltd, which is looking to raise ₹20,000 crore in a follow-on share sale, is the business incubator for the group. Over the years, businesses such as ports, power and city gas were first incubated in AEL before being spun off or demerged into separately listed companies. AEL currently houses new businesses such as hydrogen, where the group plans to invest USD 50 billion over the next 10 years across the value chain, flourishing airport operations, mining, data centre and roads and logistics.