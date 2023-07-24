Stocks to Watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Adani Ent, SpiceJet, Paytm

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank, India's biggest private sector lender, expects 17-18% loan growth during the current financial year as there is enough credit demand. During the first quarter, the total advances of the bank rose by 15.8% to ₹16.15 lakh crore. "we are confident that there is enough credit demand. It is for us to see which one we want and what time we start to build in," PTI reported quoting HDFC Bank Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Srinivasan Vaidyanathan as saying. The bank will be selective in terms of credit and will not participate in certain loans, Vaidyanathan said.