Stocks to Watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, HUL, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SpiceJet

Hindustan Zinc: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Friday reported a 32.8% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹2,680 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 on the back of factors like higher zinc volumes and prices and gains from strategic hedging. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,017 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Zinc said in a filing to BSE. The company's CEO Arun Misra said that both metal and silver production have gone up and this has contributed to EBIDTA.