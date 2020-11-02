NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Reliance Industries: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) posted a 15% drop in September-quarter profit as the coronavirus crisis hammered its oil business, although the Indian conglomerate reaped double-digit revenue growth at its Jio telecom service. Consolidated net profit slipped to ₹9,567 crore in July-September compared with ₹11,262 crore a year back.

ICICI Bank: Leading private sector lender reported over four-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹4,882 crore for September quarter driven largely by core income growth and lesser provisions for the pandemic-related impact. In the year-ago quarter, the profit stood at ₹1,131 crore.

IndusInd Bank: Private sector lender reported over 53% decline in its standalone net profit at ₹647.04 crore in the three months ended September. The bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,383.37 crore in the year-ago period.

Axis Bank: Private lender Axis Bank Ltd on Friday said that it will acquire up to 19% in Max Life Insurance Co. Ltd. through various Axis entities since the Reserve Bank of India has turned down the bank's earlier proposal to directly buy a stake of 17% in the life insurer.

Maruti Suzuki: India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) reported a 19% surge in its October wholesale volumes at 182,448 units, including exports. Powered by festive demand, Maruti’s total domestic passenger vehicle wholesales were at 163,656 units, up 17.6% year-over-year from 139,121 units sold in October last year.

Vodafone Idea: The Aditya Birla Group company could be the first among the three largest private telecom players in India to hike the prices of voice and data services. Vodafone Idea will not shy away from raising prices and will set a precedent for others to follow, the company’s chief executive (CEO), Ravinder Takkar, told analysts at post-earnings call on Friday.

DLF: Realty major DLF reported a 48% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹232.14 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at ₹445.83 crore in the year-ago period.

JSW Holdings: The non-banking finance company that forms the investment arm of the JSW Group on Saturday posted 48.1 decline in consolidated profit at ₹39.48 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company had posted a profit of ₹76.20 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Holdings said in a filing to BSE.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: Chennai-headquartered microfinance lender will list on bourses today. The initial public offer of Equitas Small Finance Bank was subscribed 1.95 times on the last day of bidding. The price range for the IPO was fixed at ₹32-33 per share.

UPL: Agro-chemical firm UPL reported over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹537 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. Its net profit stood at ₹202 crore in the year-ago period.

