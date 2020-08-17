Stocks to Watch: RIL, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Glenmark Pharma, Wipro, Berger Paints

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is likely to tell the Supreme Court that it is not liable to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) despite using its spectrum, according to a Mint report. On Friday, the Supreme Court added a new dimension to the AGR case by asking whether Jio should pay the dues of bankrupt RCom.

ICICI Bank: The country’s second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank has completed the allotment of equity shares under its qualified institutional placement (QIP) and raised approximately ₹15,000 crore to fund its business growth and meet regulatory capital requirement.

Infosys: The company on Friday said there had been an "inadvertent trade" by the portfolio management services of Bela Parikh, spouse of the company's independent director Bobby Parikh. Following this, a penalty of ₹2 lakh has been imposed on Bobby Parikh, Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: The company posted an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at ₹254.04 crore for the quarter ended June. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals had reported a net profit of ₹109.28 crore for the April-June period of 2019-20.

Wipro: The company has completed the acquisition of Brazilian IT firm IVIA Serviços de lnformatica Ltda. In July, Wipro announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire IVIA for USD 22.4 million (about ₹169 crore). IVIA is a provider of IT solutions including system development, maintenance, consulting and project management services to clients in Brazil.

Berger Paints: The company reported a 91.44% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹15.09 crore for the quarter ended June, hit by the covid-19 crisis. Berger Paints India had posted a net profit of ₹176.41 crore during the April-June period of the preceding fiscal, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: The lender is expecting contraction in interest and fee incomes this fiscal due to business disruptions caused by covid-19 and ensuing lockdowns, according to its annual report. The bank, however, said that the pandemic situation had a minimal impact on its books in FY 2019-20 as the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the last few days of March, by which time most of bank's collections had already come.

Fortis Healthcare: The company reported a consolidated net loss of ₹187.88 crore for the quarter ended June 30, owing to the impact of covid-19 pandemic. Fortis Healthcare had posted a net profit of ₹78.01 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

CG Power: Private equity giant KKR and L&T Finance Ltd on Friday sold part of their shareholding in CG Power and Industrial Solutions for over ₹63 crore, through open market transactions. As per the bulk deal data available on NSE, L&T Finance, KKR India Debt Opportunities Fund II and KKR India Financial Services sold over 4.66 crore shares, approximately 7.5%, of CG Power.

