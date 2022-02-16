Stocks to Watch: RIL, IDBI Bank, oil marketing companies, NBFCs, HDFC

NBFCs: The Reserve Bank of India has allowed non-bank financial companies another six months to adhere to new NPA (non-performing asset) recognition norms. Earlier, 31 March was the deadline for non-bank lenders to upgrade NPAs only after all arrears and principal dues are paid. The RBI clarified that loans classified as NPA will be upgraded to standard category only if all dues are paid.

