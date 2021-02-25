Stocks to Watch: RIL, Indiabulls Real Estate, Dr Reddy's, Prime Focus, Nureca

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top stocks that could be in focus on Thursday:

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd on Wednesday sought bids from buyers for 0.82 million standard cubic meters per day of gas from its Sohagpur coal-bed methane block (west) in Madhya Pradesh, according to a notice inviting offer. The gas has priced a minimum of $6 at the current oil price.

Indiabulls Real Estate: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed merger of NAM Estates Pvt Ltd and Embassy One Commercial Property Developments Pvt Ltd into Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL).

Prime Focus: Shareholders of Prime Focus Ltd, including Reliance Media Works Financial Services, have moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) over the price of open offer made by promoters of the company.

Affle India: Affle Holdings Pte Ltd, a promoter of Affle (India) Ltd, on Wednesday offloaded 3 lakh shares of the company worth over ₹161 crore through an open market transaction.

Nureca: The healthcare and wellness company will make its debut on the bourses today.The initial public offer of Nureca Limited was subscribed 39.93 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.

lndo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd: Indo Rama Synthetics’s board of directors have considered and approved expansion plan of ₹640 crore in the company and its wholly owned unit lndorama Yarns Pvt. Ltd, towards addition of balancing equipment for value addition and also depending on viability to diversify into either pet chips or specialty yarns.

Artefact Projects Ltd: The board of directors of the Artefact Projects Ltd considered and approved the allotment of 2,00,000 equity shares of Rs10/- each to non-promoters at a price of ₹32/- per share (including premium of ₹22/-) per share, upon exercise of option for conversion of warrants and against receipt of balance amount of warrant issue price, pending against these warrants.

Dr Reddy’s: A subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Wednesday deferred its decision on the emergency licensure for Sputnik V vaccine and sought additional data on immunogenicity of the vaccine from the applicant Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, a senior government official said. Dr Reddy’s had applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) VG Somani, who heads CDSCO, for an emergency licence for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Computer hardware companies: Shares of computer hardware companies like HCL Infosystems Ltd and D-Link India Ltd may be in focus today as the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for consumer products such as laptops, tablets, all-in one PCs and servers to boost local manufacturing and cut India’s dependence on imports of such items.

Private banks: The shares of private lenders like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank may be in focus today after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the lifting of the embargo on government business to private lenders on Wednesday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via