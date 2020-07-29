Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: RIL, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, InterGlobe Aviation
Photo: Mint

Stocks to Watch: RIL, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, InterGlobe Aviation

2 min read . 07:53 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Sovereign fund Qatar Investment Authority is in advanced talks with RIL to invest around $1.5 billion in JioFiber
  • IndusInd Bank reported 67.8% decline in net profit to 460.64 crore in the June quarter, driven down by a five-fold increase in provisions for bad loans, special fund for covid-19

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that may be on news on Wednesday:

Here’s a list of stocks that may be on news on Wednesday:

RIL: Sovereign fund Qatar Investment Authority is in advanced talks with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to invest around $1.5 billion (about 11,200 crore) in JioFiber, according to a Mint report.

RIL: Sovereign fund Qatar Investment Authority is in advanced talks with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to invest around $1.5 billion (about 11,200 crore) in JioFiber, according to a Mint report.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

IndusInd Bank: The Hinduja Group-promoted IndusInd Bank reported 67.8% decline in net profit to 460.64 crore in the June quarter, driven down by a five-fold increase in provisions for bad loans and special capital allocations for the pandemic.

RBL Bank: Excess provisions of 460 crore led small sized private sector lender RBL Bank to report a 47% decline in June quarter net profit at 141 crore. The bank said it set aside 240 crore for covid-19 related provisions, taking the total money set aside due to possible reverses because of the pandemic to 350 crore.

Nestle India: FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 11.14% increase in net profit at 486.60 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, helped by increase in sales. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of 437.79 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

NIIT Technologies: The IT company posted 20.6% decline in net profit at 79.9 crore for June quarter 2020-21. NIIT Technologies had reported a net profit of 100.6 crore in April-June period of the last financial year, it said in a statement.

Yes Bank: Private sector lender Yes Bank reported 60% fall in its standalone net profit to 45.44 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. It had posted a net profit of 113.76 crore in the same period a year ago, and 2,629 crore in the preceding March quarter.

Havells India: Fast moving electrical goods maker Havells India will raise 500 crore through issuance of commercial paper. The company's executive committee in its meeting on Tuesday approved the issuance of commercial papers for an amount of 500 crore, Havells India said in a regulatory filing.

IDFC First Bank: The Mumbai-headquartered private sector lender reported a net profit of 94 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal year. IDFC First Bank had posted a net loss of 617 crore in the corresponding June quarter of previous fiscal year.

Bank of Baroda: State-owned Bank of Baroda has raised 981 crore by issuing additional tier-1 bonds under Basel III norms. The bank had on 24 July issued and allotted the "unsecured rated listed subordinated non-convertible fully paid up Basel III additional tier-1 perpetual bonds" for an issue size of 981 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Earnings: Bharti Airtel, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, GSK Pharma, Maruti Suzuki and InterGlobe Aviation among other companies will announce their earnings for June quarter today.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated