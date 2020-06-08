Stocks to Watch: RIL, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, L&T, SBI, Karnataka Bank

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Reliance Industries: RIL subsidiary Jio Platforms will raise ₹5,683.50 crore from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) against 1.16% stake sale to the sovereign wealth fund. The transaction gives Jio Platforms an equity valuation of ₹4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 trillion, the same as most of the eight deals have taken place at.

IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has pushed back on the billionaire Hinduja brothers’ plan to raise stake in IndusInd Bank Ltd, according to a Bloomberg report. IndusInd founders Srichand and Gopichand Hinduja had applied to the central bank for approval to raise their stake in the lender to 26% from less than 15%, the bank said in an exchange filing in April.

PSU Banks: Finance Ministry on Sunday said public sector banks have disbursed ₹8,320 crore till June 5 under the ₹3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector. PSBs have sanctioned loans worth ₹17,705.64 crore under the 100% ECLGS starting June 1. While State Bank of India has sanctioned ₹11,701 crore loans, Punjab National Bank sanctioned loans worth ₹1,295.59.

Vedanta: Diversified natural resources firm Vedanta reported consolidated net loss of ₹12,521 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted net profit of ₹2,615 crore in the year-ago period.

Larsen & Toubro: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) posted a 4.36% drop in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,430 crore for the January-March quarter of FY20. However, the company saw its consolidated net profit for the full 2019-20 fiscal rise by 6.14% to ₹10,239.71 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company on Friday reported a 44.2 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹144 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 2020. Aditya Birla Capital had registered a net profit of ₹258 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Karnataka Bank: Private sector lender Karnataka Bank has reported to the RBI that it has been defrauded of over ₹285 crore consequent to loans gone bad to four entities including DHFL.

Jyothy Labs: The FMCG company reported a 60.21% slump in its consolidated net profit at ₹26.59 crore in the March quarter, hit by coronavirus induced disruptions. Jyothy Labs had posted a net profit of ₹66.83 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal.

Greaves Cotton: Diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton Ltd on reported a 98.28% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹55 lakh in the fourth quarter ended March 2020. It had posted a net profit of ₹32.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter.

Liquor companies: Delhi government on Sunday decided to roll back the ‘70% special corona cess’ on the sale of liquor from 10 June. The Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor has been increased to 25% from 20%.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated