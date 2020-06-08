Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Stocks to Watch: RIL, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, L&T, SBI, Karnataka Bank
Stocks to Watch: RIL, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, L&T, SBI, Karnataka Bank

3 min read . 08:20 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Jio Platforms will raise 5,683.50 crore from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority against 1.16% stake sale to the sovereign wealth fund
  • The Reserve Bank of India has pushed back on the billionaire Hinduja brothers’ plan to raise stake in IndusInd Bank

Here’s a list of stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Reliance Industries: RIL subsidiary Jio Platforms will raise 5,683.50 crore from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) against 1.16% stake sale to the sovereign wealth fund. The transaction gives Jio Platforms an equity valuation of 4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of 5.16 trillion, the same as most of the eight deals have taken place at.

IndusInd Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has pushed back on the billionaire Hinduja brothers’ plan to raise stake in IndusInd Bank Ltd, according to a Bloomberg report. IndusInd founders Srichand and Gopichand Hinduja had applied to the central bank for approval to raise their stake in the lender to 26% from less than 15%, the bank said in an exchange filing in April.

PSU Banks: Finance Ministry on Sunday said public sector banks have disbursed 8,320 crore till June 5 under the 3-lakh crore Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for the MSME sector. PSBs have sanctioned loans worth 17,705.64 crore under the 100% ECLGS starting June 1. While State Bank of India has sanctioned 11,701 crore loans, Punjab National Bank sanctioned loans worth 1,295.59.

Vedanta: Diversified natural resources firm Vedanta reported consolidated net loss of 12,521 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted net profit of 2,615 crore in the year-ago period.

Larsen & Toubro: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) posted a 4.36% drop in its consolidated net profit at 3,430 crore for the January-March quarter of FY20. However, the company saw its consolidated net profit for the full 2019-20 fiscal rise by 6.14% to 10,239.71 crore.

Aditya Birla Capital: The company on Friday reported a 44.2 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to 144 crore for the fourth quarter of the financial year ended March 2020. Aditya Birla Capital had registered a net profit of 258 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Karnataka Bank: Private sector lender Karnataka Bank has reported to the RBI that it has been defrauded of over 285 crore consequent to loans gone bad to four entities including DHFL.

Jyothy Labs: The FMCG company reported a 60.21% slump in its consolidated net profit at 26.59 crore in the March quarter, hit by coronavirus induced disruptions. Jyothy Labs had posted a net profit of 66.83 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal.

Greaves Cotton: Diversified engineering company Greaves Cotton Ltd on reported a 98.28% decline in its consolidated net profit to 55 lakh in the fourth quarter ended March 2020. It had posted a net profit of 32.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter.

Liquor companies: Delhi government on Sunday decided to roll back the ‘70% special corona cess’ on the sale of liquor from 10 June. The Value Added Tax (VAT) on all categories of liquor has been increased to 25% from 20%.

