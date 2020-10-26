Stocks to Watch: RIL, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Nestle, Vedanta, JSW Steel, DHFL

Stocks to Watch: RIL, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Nestle, Vedanta, JSW Steel, DHFL2 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2020, 07:42 AM IST
- Amazon.com Inc has won an interim award against its partner Future Group selling retail business to RIL unit for ₹24,713 crore after a Singapore-based single-judge arbitration panel put the deal on hold
NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:
Reliance Industries: Amazon.com Inc. has secured interim relief in a Singapore arbitration court, stalling partner Future Group’s plan to sell its retail and wholesale assets to a unit of rival Reliance Industries Ltd for ₹24,713 crore. The e-commerce giant claimed that Future Group had violated an investment contract when it agreed to sell its retail assets to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).
IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender has denied having any exploratory talks with Kotak Mahindra Bank for a merger. “IndusInd Bank denies the rumour in certain media reports concerning a merger proposal, and considers it to be malicious, untrue and baseless," IndusInd Bank said in a BSE filing.
Yes Bank: The private sector lender reported a standalone net profit of ₹129.37 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September despite a spurt in bad loans. Yes Bank had posted a net loss of ₹600 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
Nestle India: FMCG major Nestle India Ltd reported a marginal decline in its net profit by 1.37% to ₹587.09 crore in the third quarter ended 30 September 2020. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of ₹595.27 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, Nestle India said in a BSE filing.
Vedanta: The board of directors of Vedanta Ltd has approved the first interim dividend of ₹9.50 per equity share for the current fiscal amounting to ₹3,500 crore. The announcement has come days after the failed delisting offer of the metal to mining conglomerate.
JSW Steel: The company reported over 37% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹1,595 crore for the quarter ended 30 September. JSW Steel had posted ₹2,536 crore profit for the same quarter a year ago.
DHFL: The committee of creditors (CoC) of debt-ridden DHFL is scheduled to meet today to take a call on four bids, including from Adani Group and Piramal Enterprises, received as part of resolution process for the beleaguered firm.
Rossari Biotech: The company reported 17% rise in its profit after tax (PAT) at ₹20.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 September. Revenues from operations stood at ₹171.7 crore as against ₹150.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
Persistent Systems: The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹101.986 crore in Q2FY21 versus ₹86 crore in same quarter of the preceding fiscal. Revenue from operations increased to ₹1,007.74 crore from ₹884.6 crore in Q2FY20.
Tata Motors: The company has bagged a supply order for 6,413 Tata Ace Gold mini trucks from the Andhra Pradesh government.
