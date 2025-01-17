Stocks to Watch: RIL, Infosys, Axis Bank, Metro Brands, LTIMindtree, and more

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries reported a 7.4 percent rise in net profit for the December quarter, driven by a strong retail rebound and improved telecom earnings. Consolidated net profit rose to ₹18,540 crore, or ₹13.70 per share, compared to ₹17,265 crore, or ₹12.76 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, profits increased from ₹16,563 crore in the July-September period. Revenue from operations climbed to ₹2.43 lakh crore, up from ₹2.27 lakh crore in the same period in 2023.

Infosys: Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services provider, posted an 11.46 percent rise in net profit for the third quarter, attributed to a surge in demand. The company raised its revenue growth guidance for FY25 for the third time, projecting 4.5-5 percent growth, up from 3.75-4.5 percent earlier. Net profit reached ₹6,806 crore, up from ₹6,106 crore a year ago, while revenue increased by 7.6 percent to ₹41,764 crore.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank recorded a 4 percent year-on-year growth in standalone net profit, which stood at ₹6,304 crore for the December quarter. This compares to ₹6,071 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income increased to ₹36,926 crore, up from ₹33,516 crore in the same period last year. The bank’s interest income rose to ₹30,954 crore, compared to ₹27,961 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Metro Brands: Metro Brands reported a 3.9 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at ₹95 crore for the December quarter. The result includes a one-time tax charge of ₹25 crore related to the reconciliation of tax balances for the Fila business. Revenue from operations increased 10.6 percent to ₹703 crore, compared to ₹635.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

LTIMindtree: LTIMindtree reported a 7.14 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹1,085.4 crore for the December quarter. However, revenue from operations grew 7.14 percent year-on-year to ₹9,660.9 crore. On a sequential basis, profits dropped 13.23 percent, while revenue rose 2.41 percent.

SpiceJet: The Delhi high court on Thursday ordered budget airline SpiceJet to pay $2.67 million to Team France within a week for using the aircraft lessor's three engines. The payment is part of a larger outstanding default of $6 million owed by the airline. Justice Anish Dayal, presiding over a single bench, also instructed SpiceJet to deposit an additional $335,999 with the court registrar within three weeks.

Mastek: Mastek Ltd posted a robust 27 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹95 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹75 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations grew 11 percent to ₹870 crore, up from ₹784 crore a year earlier. EBITDA rose 6 percent to ₹141 crore, though the EBITDA margin dipped slightly to 16 percent from 17 percent in the same period last year.

HFCL: HFCL Ltd secured an advance work order worth ₹2,501.30 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for BharatNet Phase III in Punjab. The project, under the design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) model, is scheduled to be completed in three years.

Hatsun Agro: Hatsun Agro Products reported a 28.6 percent year-on-year decline in net profit, which stood at ₹41 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to ₹57.4 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations increased by 6.5 percent to ₹2,009.8 crore. EBITDA rose marginally by 0.8 percent to ₹214.3 crore.