Stocks to Watch: RIL, Infosys, Axis Bank, Metro Brands, LTIMindtree, and more

Pranati Deva
Published17 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST
Stocks to watch today

Reliance Industries: Reliance Industries reported a 7.4 percent rise in net profit for the December quarter, driven by a strong retail rebound and improved telecom earnings. Consolidated net profit rose to 18,540 crore, or 13.70 per share, compared to 17,265 crore, or 12.76 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, profits increased from 16,563 crore in the July-September period. Revenue from operations climbed to 2.43 lakh crore, up from 2.27 lakh crore in the same period in 2023.

Infosys: Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services provider, posted an 11.46 percent rise in net profit for the third quarter, attributed to a surge in demand. The company raised its revenue growth guidance for FY25 for the third time, projecting 4.5-5 percent growth, up from 3.75-4.5 percent earlier. Net profit reached 6,806 crore, up from 6,106 crore a year ago, while revenue increased by 7.6 percent to 41,764 crore.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank recorded a 4 percent year-on-year growth in standalone net profit, which stood at 6,304 crore for the December quarter. This compares to 6,071 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income increased to 36,926 crore, up from 33,516 crore in the same period last year. The bank’s interest income rose to 30,954 crore, compared to 27,961 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Metro Brands: Metro Brands reported a 3.9 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at 95 crore for the December quarter. The result includes a one-time tax charge of 25 crore related to the reconciliation of tax balances for the Fila business. Revenue from operations increased 10.6 percent to 703 crore, compared to 635.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

LTIMindtree: LTIMindtree reported a 7.14 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to 1,085.4 crore for the December quarter. However, revenue from operations grew 7.14 percent year-on-year to 9,660.9 crore. On a sequential basis, profits dropped 13.23 percent, while revenue rose 2.41 percent.

SpiceJet: The Delhi high court on Thursday ordered budget airline SpiceJet to pay $2.67 million to Team France within a week for using the aircraft lessor's three engines. The payment is part of a larger outstanding default of $6 million owed by the airline. Justice Anish Dayal, presiding over a single bench, also instructed SpiceJet to deposit an additional $335,999 with the court registrar within three weeks.

Mastek: Mastek Ltd posted a robust 27 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to 95 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to 75 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations grew 11 percent to 870 crore, up from 784 crore a year earlier. EBITDA rose 6 percent to 141 crore, though the EBITDA margin dipped slightly to 16 percent from 17 percent in the same period last year.

HFCL: HFCL Ltd secured an advance work order worth 2,501.30 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for BharatNet Phase III in Punjab. The project, under the design-build-operate-maintain (DBOM) model, is scheduled to be completed in three years.

Hatsun Agro: Hatsun Agro Products reported a 28.6 percent year-on-year decline in net profit, which stood at 41 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to 57.4 crore in the previous year. Revenue from operations increased by 6.5 percent to 2,009.8 crore. EBITDA rose marginally by 0.8 percent to 214.3 crore.

First Published:17 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST
