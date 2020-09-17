Stocks to Watch: RIL, Infosys, pharma stocks, BPCL, Motherson Sumi

Infosys: Has begun to get things moving on salary hikes and promotions, CEO Salil Parekh told ET Now in an interview. Plans are also afoot to start massive recruitments in many parts of the world including in India soon, he said. Infosys is adding another 12,000 employees to its US headcount of 13,000 to handle an increasing number of projects and these hirings will be complete by 2022.