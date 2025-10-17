Stocks to watch: RIL, Infosys, Wipro, Tata Technologies among 10 shares in focus today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market extended its winning streak for the second straight session on Thursday, October 16, with benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 climbing over 1% each, supported by upbeat global cues.

The Sensex advanced 862 points, or 1.04%, to close at 83,467.66, while the Nifty 50 gained 1.03% to finish at 25,585.30. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also posted modest gains of 0.29% and 0.47%, respectively.

“Markets delivered a strong performance on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 surging past the 25,600 mark and closing near the day’s high. The index opened on a positive note and maintained steady momentum throughout the session, supported by robust buying in financials. Sector-wise, FMCG, realty, and auto were among the top gainers, while pharma ended on a muted note. The broader indices also edged higher but slightly underperformed the benchmark, rising 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here’s a quick look at stocks likely to be in focus in today's trade. Reliance Industries, Tata Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel Shares of Reliance Industries, Tata Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Steel will remain in focus as companies will declare Q2 results today.

Infosys The IT major posted a 2.2% quarter-on-quarter revenue increase in constant currency terms for Q2FY26, surpassing expectations. It also revised its full-year revenue growth forecast upward to 2–3%, while keeping its EBIT margin outlook unchanged at 20–22%.

Wipro The IT services company posted revenue of ₹22,641 crore for the September 2025 quarter, marking a 2.5% sequential increase but falling slightly short of projections. IT EBIT rose 6% quarter-on-quarter to ₹3,783 crore, while operating margins expanded to 16.7%.

Jio Financial Services The company posted a 41% year-on-year increase in revenue to ₹981.4 crore for Q2FY26, supported by strong performance across its lending, asset management, and payments segments.

Waaree Energies Solar PV module maker Waaree Energies posted a 133% jump in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, rising to ₹842 crore from ₹362 crore in the same period last year.

Tata Steel Tata Steel announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with Air Water India (AWIPL) for the operation and maintenance of its Air Separation Unit (ASU) in Jamshedpur.

BEML The state-owned firm has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Kineco Ltd to jointly work on advanced composite production for the defence and aerospace industries.

Metro Brands The footwear firm posted a 4.2% year-on-year drop in net profit to ₹69 crore for Q2FY26, while its revenue rose 11.2% to ₹651 crore.

Ashok Leyland Ashok Leyland revealed that it has received a major order of 1,937 buses from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TNSTUs), strengthening its long-standing partnership with the state’s public transportation system.

Zee Entertainment Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) posted a 63% decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter, reporting ₹76.5 crore compared with ₹209.4 crore in the same period last year.

