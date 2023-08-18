Stocks to Watch: RIL, JSW Steel, ACC, PNB, Airtel, Indian Oil

Reliance Industries: Jio Financial Services is being removed from several FTSE Indices for failing to commence trading after 20 business days. A notice shared by FTSE Russell said that the company had also not announced a firm trading date since its inclusion on July 20. The omission will come into effect from August 22. The announcement from FTSE also comes at a time when Reliance Industries Ltd is working to list shares of its financial services unit. Earlier reports indicated that a listing date could be shared in the wake of the company's upcoming annual general meeting.