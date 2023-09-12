Stocks to Watch: RIL, L&T, ICICI Bank, TCS, Tata Steel, SpiceJet

Here are the top stocks that could be in focus in today's trade: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited announced today that global investment firm KKR, through an affiliate, will invest ₹ 2,069.50 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. This investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 8.361 lakh crore, which makes it among the top four companies by equity value in the country. KKR’s follow-on investment will translate into an additional equity stake of 0.25% in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. This, combined with its stake from its investment of ₹ 5,550 crore in RRVL in 2020, will take its total equity stake in RRVL to 1.42% on a fully diluted basis.

L&T: Engineering and construction giant Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Monday evening increased its offer price to ₹3,200 apiece from ₹3,000 per share, for its proposed upcoming ₹10,000 crore share buyback, as the stock rallied and the premium to market price narrowed since the original announcement in July. On 26 July, L&T had announced the buyback—the first such offer in its eight-decade-long history. L&T had said it may offer to buy back a 2.4% stake, or 33.33 million shares, held by public shareholders through a book-building process on the stock exchange.

ICICI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of Sandeep Bakshi as ICICI Bank MD & CEO |for a period of three more years and he will remain in the post till 3 October 2026. Sandeep Bakhshi has been with the ICICI Group for 36 years and has handled various assignments across the group in ICICI Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. Earlier, the ICICI Bank's board of directors reappointed Sandeep Bakshi as the MD and CEO for a period of three years, said in a regulatory filing.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced on Monday its collaboration with Dassault Systems through its Living Heart Project to drive Digital Transformation in Cardiovascular Science through Bio-Physical Simulation. The project unites an ecosystem of cardiovascular researchers, educators, medical device developers, regulatory agencies including the US FDA, and practising cardiologists, to develop and validate realistic digital simulations of the human heart. As per a release from TCS, the project will create groundbreaking medical solutions like the use of heart simulation as a source of digital evidence for new cardiovascular device approvals.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Limited shareholders on Monday approved the reappointment of TV Narendran as the Global Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the next five years, the company said in an exchange filing. Narendran got 99.47% of the total shareholders' votes in his favour during the meeting to approve the decision to re-appoint him for the next five years, the company added. As the CEO and MD of Tata Steel, Narendran is responsible for overseeing the company's both organic and inorganic growth.

SpiceJet: SpiceJet paid ₹62.5 crore to Kalanithi Maran on Monday, and is planning to clear the remaining ₹37.5 crore within a day, to comply with a 24 August Delhi high court order in connection with the arbitral award. In a separate development earlier in the day, the Supreme Court ordered the debt-laden airline to settle dues to Credit Suisse by 22 September. The SC also warned SpiceJet and its promoter Ajay Singh, for not complying with its order in the case of defaults to Credit Suisse.

Marico: FMCG products maker Marico on Monday announced top-level changes, following the resignation of its Chief Operating Officer - India Business and CEO New Business Sanjay Mishra. Mishra has decided to pursue an opportunity outside the organization and consequently tendered his resignation on September 11, 2023. His last working date will be December 15, 2023, said Marico in a regulatory update. Vaibhav Bhanchawat, who is currently designated as Chief Operating Officer – South East Asia & South Africa will move as Chief Operating Officer – India & Foods Business.

NTPC: NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has entered into an agreement with Nayara Energy to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen space. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NGEL CEO Mohit Bhargava and Nayara Energy Head-Technical Amar Kumar on Monday in the presence of other senior officials of both sides, NTPC said in a statement. "NGEL and Nayara Energy have entered into an MoU today to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen and green energy space," it said.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions: TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of ₹65.3 crore for the June quarter. The company, which got listed recently, had reported a loss of ₹1.8 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue from operations during the first quarter of the current fiscal declined 12.4 per cent to ₹2,342.4 crore as against ₹2,675.5 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement. Freight revenues were impacted by delay in volume uptake in air and ocean freight as well as subdued freight rates, the company said.

Tata Power: The US International Development Finance Corporation has approved a financial aid of up to USD 425 million ( ₹3,521 crore) to Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd for setting up a 4.3 GW solar cell in Tamil Nadu by its subsidiary. The plant's first module production is expected by year-end and the first cell production is expected in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) said in a statement on Monday.