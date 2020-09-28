Stocks to Watch: RIL, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Mindtree, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Ceat

NEW DELHI : Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Monday:

Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, the retail business of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), has received ₹7,500 crore from tech investor Silver Lake, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Sunday approved the formation of a three-member committee of directors to temporarily run the struggling Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd after shareholders voted out seven directors, including managing director and chief executive S. Sundar.

Mindtree: The company’s co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 4.66 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.01%. The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and son Siddarth in multiple tranches between September 15-23, Mindtree said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator will upgrade its existing 3G customers across all markets to 4G network in a phased manner to provide faster data speeds and services.

State Bank of India: The board of directors of the bank will consider a proposal for raising of Basel III compliant AT 1 bonds to the extent of ₹5,000 crores, according to a regulatory filing.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The Hyderabad-based company has launched Dimethyl Fumarate delayed-release capsules, used to treat multiple sclerosis (MS), in the US market. The company's product is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Biogen's Tecfidera delayed-release capsules, the pharma company said in a statement.

Sun Pharma: The Mumbai-based pharma company is looking to expand its specialty business across different regions like Greater China and Japan after having established presence in the US market, the company said in its Annual Report for 2019-20.

JSW Energy: JSW Solar, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Ltd, has bagged 810 MW blended wind energy projects under an auction conducted by state-owned SECI. The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) had conducted an auction for setting up 2,500 MW ISTS (inter-state transmission system) projects under tariff based competitive bidding. The tender was floated in June.

Ceat: The tyre maker plans to raise up to ₹500 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The board of directors of the company has approved the raising of funds up to ₹250 crore through issuance of secured, listed, rated, taxable and redeemable NCDs on private placement basis, in one or more tranches. Further, the board also authorized the finance and banking committee of the company to approve another fund raising of up to ₹250 crore.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Debt-ridden Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Thursday said it continues to explore and evaluate various opportunities amid reports that it is in talks with Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) to sell its vending machine business.

