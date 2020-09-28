Stocks to Watch: RIL, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Mindtree, Dr Reddy's, Sun Pharma, Ceat

Ceat: The tyre maker plans to raise up to ₹500 crore via non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The board of directors of the company has approved the raising of funds up to ₹250 crore through issuance of secured, listed, rated, taxable and redeemable NCDs on private placement basis, in one or more tranches. Further, the board also authorized the finance and banking committee of the company to approve another fund raising of up to ₹250 crore.