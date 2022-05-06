Stocks to Watch: RIL, M&M, banks, Wipro, Tata Power, TVS Motor

Future Lifestyle Fashions: Said that IDBI Trusteeship Services has invoked the pledge it made on investments in FLFL Lifestyle Brands and nearly a dozen other associate firms, after the former failed to redeem ₹450 crore of nonconvertible debentures. Separately, Future Group said it has completed the sale of its 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd. to its JV partner Generali for ₹1,266.07 crore as part of its asset monetisation plans to pare debt.