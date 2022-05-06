Stocks to Watch: RIL, M&M, banks, Wipro, Tata Power, TVS Motor

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Reliance Industries, Canara Bank, Sundaram-Clayton, Tata Power, CSB Bank, Federal Bank, Bajaj Consumer Care, Shipping Corp. of India, Reliance Home Finance are among the companies scheduled to release their earnings today
NEW DELHI: Here is a list of 10 stocks that could be in focus on Friday:
Reliance Industries: The oil-to-telecom conglomerate will announce its March quarter earnings later today. India's most valuable company is likely to report at least a 40% year-on-year growth in net revenue in March quarter, while profit is seen rising 30-100%.
Mahindra & Mahindra: The Mahindra Group has initiated a restructuring to trifurcate its flagship automobiles business that contributes 55% to the group revenue, according to a media report. The exercise, in the early stages, will involve separating the electric vehicle, tractor and passenger vehicle (PV) businesses into three independent companies via a demerger process.
Banks: ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Bank of India have raised interest rates on new loans by 40 basis points, a day after the Reserve Bank of India raised its repo rate by a similar quantum, citing inflationary pressure.
Wipro: The IT major and HFCL Ltd., a telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider, have entered into a partnership to engineer a variety of 5G transport products, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
TVS Motor Co: Reported a 14% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to ₹275 crore, due to low sales. Revenue from operations, however, rose to ₹6,585 crore during the period under review from ₹6,132 crore a year ago.
Future Lifestyle Fashions: Said that IDBI Trusteeship Services has invoked the pledge it made on investments in FLFL Lifestyle Brands and nearly a dozen other associate firms, after the former failed to redeem ₹450 crore of nonconvertible debentures. Separately, Future Group said it has completed the sale of its 25% stake in Future Generali India Insurance Co. Ltd. to its JV partner Generali for ₹1,266.07 crore as part of its asset monetisation plans to pare debt.
ACC Ltd. and Ambuja Cements: Billionaire Gautam Adani is in talks with investment groups and funds from the Middle East, for financing support of up to $2 billion for acquisition of ACC and Ambuja, Holcim’s twin cement assets in India.
Ceat: Reported a decline of 83% year-on-year slump in its consolidated net profit to ₹25.25 crore for the March quarter, largely because of input cost inflation. Revenues rose 13% on year to ₹2,592 crore.
Tata Power Company: Tata Power Solar Systems, a subsidiary of Tata Power, said it has won India's largest solar engineering procurement and construction order for 1 GW project worth ₹5,500 crore from state-owned SJVN Ltd. Tata Power will also announce its March quarter results today.
Indus Towers: The telecom infrastructure major reported a 34% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,829 crore for the March-ended quarter. Revenue rose 10% on year to ₹7,116 crore during the reported quarter.