Stocks to Watch: RIL, M&M, ONGC, GMR Airports, Cipla4 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:17 AM IST
- Post the 4-day slide, the total market valuation of BSE-listed companies stood at ₹256.39 lakh crore at the end of Tuesday, leaving investors poorer by ₹9.85 lakh crore compared to March 8.
- GNFC and India Bulls Housing Finance are the two stocks in the F&O ban list for Wednesday trading.
Here is the list of the top 10 stocks that will be in focus today:
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×