Stocks to Watch: RIL, M&M, ONGC, GMR Airports, Cipla

Coal India: In a bid to meet the anticipated high power demand in the upcoming summer season, Coal India Ltd (CIL) plans to supply 156 million tonne of coal to power plants during April-June. In a statement on Tuesday, the state-run company said that a buildup of 68 million tonne coal stock is expected at the pitheads by the end of March. The coal mining major also said that the company would be scaling up its production into a higher orbit maintaining the pace on the back of an unprecedented 700 million tone output, which is likely to be achieved by the end of FY23.