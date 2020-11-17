Stocks to Watch: RIL, M&M, Tata Steel, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Tuesday:

Reliance Industries: The company's Reliance Retail Ventures has acquired online furniture seller Urban Ladder Home Decor Solutions Pvt. Ltd for ₹182.12 crore, expanding its presence in India’s fast-growing e-commerce market.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The company is crafting plans to build a UK factory to resurrect the BSA motorbike brand in a test case for whether Britain can attract companies post-Brexit. The tractors-to-software conglomerate, which bought the defunct marque in 2016, is scouting for a site to assemble the motorcycle, chairman Anand Mahindra said in an interview.

Bharat Petroleum Corp: The government said several local and foreign investors have expressed interest in buying its 52.98% stake in the fuel retailer. Reliance Industries Ltd and Saudi Arabian state oil group Aramco, which were considered the front-runners, were, however, not among those that had submitted interests.

Maruti Suzuki: The country's largest carmaker said it has sold over two lakh cars through the online channel. The company, which initiated its online sales platform around two years back, said the digital channel now covers nearly 1,000 dealerships across the country.

Tata Steel: The company’s management is getting ready to split its European operations as it begins talks with Scandinavian steel sheet maker SSAB Sweden to sell its profitable Netherlands division. The deal is expected to close in six-nine months.

HDFC AMC: Navneet Munot has been appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of the AMC. Munot, who was earlier chief investment officer (CIO) at SBI Mutual Fund, will be succeeding Milind Barve, who has been MD and CEO of HDFC AMC since inception in 2000.

Wipro: The IT company and software solutions provider SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE announced a strategic partnership to help customers accelerate their enterprise transformation journey.

Dewan Housing Finance Corp: Lenders are likely to call for fresh bids for the bankrupt home financier as early as Tuesday after the Adani group unexpectedly offered a higher price for the company’s assets, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Jet Airways: Lenders to the grounded airline may not inject fresh capital into the grounded airline and instead choose to convert unsustainable debt into equity, said two bankers with direct knowledge of the matter.

Ashiana Housing: The a mid-income housing developer focused on tier 2 cities, plans to invest ₹345 crore in developing housing units across multiple cities as covid-19 has shifted demand towards smaller cities, a top company executive told ET.

