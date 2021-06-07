NEW DELHI: Here is the list of top stocks that could be in focus on Monday:

Banks: Several large and mid-sized banks aggressively wrote off large chunks of legacy bad loans in the March quarter as they sought to bring down their non-performing assets. Banks with higher write-offs include Bank of India, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), Axis Bank and IDBI Bank. Among these, recoveries fell 17-50% at BoB and Bank of India.

Reliance Industries: The Indian government has challenged an arbitration award, before an English High Court, over a cost recovery dispute in the western offshore Panna-Mukta and Taoil and gas fields of Shell and Reliance Industries. An arbitration "tribunal gave favourable award on January 29, 2021."

Maruti Suzuki India: The country’s largest carmaker is looking at “some action" in the mid-SUV segment to strengthen its market share in the vertical, to sustain the its current 50% levels in overall domestic passenger vehicle sales.

Tata Steel: The company is considering prepaying up to $1 billion ( ₹7,315 crore) of foreign loans, taking advantage of a commodity price super cycle that has boosted its cash position.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) on Sunday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs96.75 crore for the quarter ended March. The company, undergoing the corporate insolvency process, had posted a net loss of Rs7,507.01 crore in the year-ago period.

Future Retail: The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has decided to hear the case Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings Llc and Kishore Biyani-promoted Future Group over the latter’s ₹24,713 crore deal with Reliance Industries Ltd on 12 July.

Emami Ltd: The maker of fast-moving consumer goods has raised product prices by 4% on an average in the current fiscal to offset the present input cost pressure that will help the company retain a gross margin of 66-67%, a senior company official said on Sunday.

Reliance Infrastructure: Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure Ltd said its board has approved raising ₹550.56 crore by preferential allotment of up to 88.8 million shares and/or warrants convertible into shares of the company to promoter group and VFSI Holdings Pte. Ltd, an affiliate of Värde Investment Partners LP.

Power Grid Corp: Has acquired Fatehgarh Bhadla Transco (FBTL) and Sikar New Transmission Limited (SNTL), the project SPVs to establish transmission system strengthening for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) on build, own, operate and maintain basis from REC Power Distribution.

RBL Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of Vishwavir Ahuja as managing director and CEO of the bank, for another year, effective 30 June.

